Concord Wealth Partners Reduces Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Concord Wealth Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 71.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in CME Group were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in CME Group by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1,233.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $207.48 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.73 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The company has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.64.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. CME Group’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.80.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

