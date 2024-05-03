Concord Wealth Partners Sells 143 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Concord Wealth Partners reduced its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 13,226.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 920,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,312,000 after buying an additional 913,678 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,423,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 763,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,887,000 after purchasing an additional 469,855 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 65.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 854,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,278,000 after purchasing an additional 337,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,725,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.22.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $141.39 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $157.82. The company has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.77.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.75%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

