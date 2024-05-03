Concord Wealth Partners Sells 1,886 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Concord Wealth Partners reduced its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,753 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,620,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,125,000 after acquiring an additional 951,730 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,554,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,913,000 after acquiring an additional 941,193 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,751,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,020,000 after acquiring an additional 866,548 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,453,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,208,000 after acquiring an additional 715,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 749,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,953,000 after acquiring an additional 691,172 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BK. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $2,246,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,568 shares of company stock worth $5,459,897. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of BK opened at $56.60 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.14 and a 200-day moving average of $52.19.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

