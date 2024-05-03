Concord Wealth Partners Sells 782 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Concord Wealth Partners trimmed its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Ingredion were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,810,000 after purchasing an additional 161,922 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.4% during the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 908,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,424,000 after purchasing an additional 12,427 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 73.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 752,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,019,000 after purchasing an additional 317,509 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,095,000 after purchasing an additional 16,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 6.9% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 564,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,537,000 after purchasing an additional 36,530 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.67.

Shares of INGR opened at $115.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.58. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $89.54 and a 1-year high of $118.83.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

In other news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $231,003.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,245.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $272,624.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,407.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $231,003.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,245.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,903,045 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

