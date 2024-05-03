ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.78

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.78 per share by the energy producer on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

ConocoPhillips has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. ConocoPhillips has a dividend payout ratio of 23.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ConocoPhillips to earn $10.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $122.23. 5,011,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,367,983. The firm has a market cap of $143.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $95.81 and a 1 year high of $135.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.75.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.76.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

