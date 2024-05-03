ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Raised to $151.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $149.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.52% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price (up from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.76.

Shares of COP stock remained flat at $122.25 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,020,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,367,984. The company has a market capitalization of $143.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $95.81 and a 52 week high of $135.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.75.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

