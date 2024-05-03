Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Consolidated Communications stock opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31. Consolidated Communications has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. The company has a market cap of $512.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $275.18 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Communications

About Consolidated Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNSL. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,871,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Communications by 7.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,300,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after buying an additional 153,318 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,269,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,442,000 after purchasing an additional 128,005 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

