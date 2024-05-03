Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Consolidated Communications Stock Performance
Shares of Consolidated Communications stock opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31. Consolidated Communications has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. The company has a market cap of $512.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.14.
Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $275.18 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Consolidated Communications
About Consolidated Communications
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.
