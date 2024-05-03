Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.200-5.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE ED opened at $95.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $100.44.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 46.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised Consolidated Edison from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a sector underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.