Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). On average, analysts expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CRVS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.86. 71,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,903. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average is $1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $91.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.05. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $4.19.

CRVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.

