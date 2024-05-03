Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Position Cut by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Certuity LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 10,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $652,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 778,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,865,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coterra Energy stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.22. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $29.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.41.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 27.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.25%.

CTRA has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays started coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.47.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

