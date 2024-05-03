Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock.
Coya Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of COYA opened at $8.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.21 million, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.05. Coya Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $10.69.
Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Coya Therapeutics
Coya Therapeutics Company Profile
Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.
