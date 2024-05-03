Cozad Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $524.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $121.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $542.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $513.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $488.20.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.42.

Read Our Latest Report on Elevance Health

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.