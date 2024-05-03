CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $5.91 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.92%.
Shares of NASDAQ CPSH traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,708. CPS Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.23.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CPS Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
