Craig Hallum Trims Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Target Price to $30.00

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on COHU. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Cohu in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Cohu Stock Performance

Shares of COHU stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.70. The stock had a trading volume of 186,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 4.67. Cohu has a twelve month low of $28.57 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22 and a beta of 1.54.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Cohu had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $137.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cohu will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohu

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COHU. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Cohu by 10,587.5% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Cohu by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

