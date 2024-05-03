Craig Hallum Trims PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Target Price to $20.00

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark began coverage on PENN Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.93.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,571,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,921,869. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.20. PENN Entertainment has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $42,758,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,556,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $19,792,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,098,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,595,000 after purchasing an additional 725,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.