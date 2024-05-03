Craig Hallum Trims PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Target Price to $20.00

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.23% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark began coverage on PENN Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.93.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on PENN Entertainment
PENN Entertainment Stock Up 0.8 %
PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $42,758,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,556,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $19,792,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,098,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,595,000 after purchasing an additional 725,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.
PENN Entertainment Company Profile
PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PENN Entertainment
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.