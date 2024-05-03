CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.31.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Vertical Research started coverage on CRH in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CRH Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,484,901,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at $941,562,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth $1,014,454,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 1,136.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,587,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $469,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892,691 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the third quarter valued at $418,653,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH stock opened at $79.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.33. CRH has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $88.00.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.69 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that CRH will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

