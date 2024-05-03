CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $180,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $1,228,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,647,000 after acquiring an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $6.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $310.21. 4,074,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,485,107. The company has a market capitalization of $75.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 861.72, a P/E/G ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.45 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total value of $4,752,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 839,234 shares in the company, valued at $265,886,115.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at $64,525,067.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,544 shares of company stock valued at $72,113,932 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $304.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.87.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

