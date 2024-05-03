CSX Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CSX in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for CSX’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CSX’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Read Our Latest Report on CSX

CSX Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.57 on Friday. CSX has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.32 and its 200 day moving average is $34.52. The company has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CSX by 41.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in CSX by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,584,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,725,000 after purchasing an additional 57,053 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 6.8% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 10.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CSX

(Get Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.