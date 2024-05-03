CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.740-1.820 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTO. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CTO

CTO Realty Growth Stock Up 0.6 %

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. CTO Realty Growth has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $401.17 million, a P/E ratio of 582.67 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is currently 5,066.67%.

About CTO Realty Growth

(Get Free Report)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.