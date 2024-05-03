Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

CFR has been the topic of several other reports. Compass Point downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.46.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 1.1 %

CFR stock opened at $106.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $120.31.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 43.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,074,308.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,543,972. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $138,402.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,204.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,074,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,543,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 90.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 68.8% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 35.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth about $1,062,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Get Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.