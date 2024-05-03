Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.25

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.25 and last traded at $28.48, with a volume of 124281 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CGEM has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading lifted their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Cullinan Oncology Stock Up 2.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.54.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.42. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullinan Oncology

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGEM. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 352.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 1,331.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Annandale Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 20.0% during the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

