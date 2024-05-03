Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CMI. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cummins from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a hold rating and a $303.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Cummins from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $279.70.

NYSE CMI opened at $280.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $285.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.19. The company has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cummins has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $304.24.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.73%.

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel William Fisher bought 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $266.57 per share, with a total value of $149,812.34. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,696.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

