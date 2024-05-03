Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target Lowered to $295.00 at Robert W. Baird

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $298.00 to $295.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $321.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.09.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $280.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $285.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.19. Cummins has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $304.24.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cummins will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $197,246.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,123.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 200.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth $9,048,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $24,915,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 227.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 16,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

