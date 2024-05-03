CVC Income & Growth EUR (CVCE) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

CVC Income & Growth EUR (LON:CVCE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CVC Income & Growth EUR Stock Up 0.2 %

LON CVCE opened at GBX 1 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96. CVC Income & Growth EUR has a 52 week low of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 1.02 ($0.01). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Kirkby acquired 26,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £29,914.08 ($37,575.78). In related news, insider Robert Kirkby purchased 26,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £29,914.08 ($37,575.78). Also, insider Philip Braun purchased 4,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £4,945.32 ($6,211.93). Insiders bought a total of 35,265 shares of company stock worth $3,903,525 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CVC Income & Growth EUR

CVC Income & Growth Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

