CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.880-2.070 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $928.0 million-$938.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $927.1 million. CyberArk Software also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.340-0.440 EPS.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

CYBR stock traded down $6.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.32. 757,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,495. The company has a 50-day moving average of $254.99 and a 200-day moving average of $225.45. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $125.15 and a 1 year high of $283.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of -140.32 and a beta of 1.06.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.53. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.65 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $265.63.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

