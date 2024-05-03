CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.880-2.070 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $928.0 million-$938.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $927.1 million. CyberArk Software also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.340-0.440 EPS.
CyberArk Software Stock Performance
CYBR stock traded down $6.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.32. 757,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,495. The company has a 50-day moving average of $254.99 and a 200-day moving average of $225.45. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $125.15 and a 1 year high of $283.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of -140.32 and a beta of 1.06.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.53. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.65 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CyberArk Software Company Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.
