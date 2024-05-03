CyberConnect Price Tops $8.59 on Major Exchanges (CYBER)

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One CyberConnect token can now be purchased for approximately $8.59 or 0.00013997 BTC on major exchanges. CyberConnect has a market capitalization of $182.61 million and approximately $33.12 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CyberConnect has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CyberConnect

CyberConnect was first traded on August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,254,744 tokens. The official message board for CyberConnect is www.linkedin.com/company/cyberconnecthq. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @cyberconnecthq. The official website for CyberConnect is cyberconnect.me.

CyberConnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberConnect (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. CyberConnect has a current supply of 99,999,999.99843472 with 21,254,743.67843472 in circulation. The last known price of CyberConnect is 9.3988085 USD and is up 15.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $25,528,361.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyberconnect.me/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberConnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberConnect should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberConnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

