Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) PT Lowered to $11.00

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Roth Mkm from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price suggests a potential upside of 441.87% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($6.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.35) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -18.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.
