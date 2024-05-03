Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) PT Lowered to $11.00

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Roth Mkm from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price suggests a potential upside of 441.87% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CYCC traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.03. The stock had a trading volume of 499,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,104. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.54. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $13.20.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($6.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.35) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -18.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

