DA Davidson Raises Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target to $43.00

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the information services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Criteo from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Criteo from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.11.

Shares of CRTO stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,815. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.08. Criteo has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $39.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. Criteo had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $316.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.35 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $191,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 552,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,352,655. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 9,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $315,556.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,578,791.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $191,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,352,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,932,315 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Criteo in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Criteo in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Criteo during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

