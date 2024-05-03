Daqo New Energy’s (DQ) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their neutral rating on shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.93.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DQ

Daqo New Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DQ stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,490,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,732. Daqo New Energy has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $45.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average is $23.72.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $415.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.90 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 7.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Daqo New Energy will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Daqo New Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 696,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,617,000 after purchasing an additional 409,057 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 125,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 16,710 shares during the period. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 952,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,825,000 after purchasing an additional 152,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

About Daqo New Energy

(Get Free Report)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.