David F. Farnsworth Purchases 1,100 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Stock

Posted by on May 3rd, 2024

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBFGet Free Report) EVP David F. Farnsworth purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.41 per share, with a total value of $18,051.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 57,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,148.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CVB Financial Stock Performance

CVB Financial stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $21.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.47.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBFGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $126.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.46 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 30.93% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVBF shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVB Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVB Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

(Get Free Report)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.