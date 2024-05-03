David F. Farnsworth Purchases 1,100 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Stock

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) EVP David F. Farnsworth purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.41 per share, with a total value of $18,051.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 57,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,148.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CVB Financial Stock Performance

CVB Financial stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $21.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.47.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $126.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.46 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 30.93% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVBF shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVB Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

