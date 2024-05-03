DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.43, RTT News reports. DaVita had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. DaVita updated its FY24 guidance to $9.00-$9.80 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $142.21 on Friday. DaVita has a twelve month low of $71.51 and a twelve month high of $143.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.96.

In other DaVita news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $8,525,414.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,697 shares in the company, valued at $61,629,578.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DaVita news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 29,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total transaction of $3,532,957.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,279.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $8,525,414.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,629,578.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,540 shares of company stock worth $16,551,071 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DVA shares. StockNews.com upgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet raised DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays began coverage on DaVita in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.50.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

