Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Earns Market Perform Rating from JMP Securities

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $25.60 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Barclays upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jonestrading restated a hold rating and set a $25.60 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.17.

NASDAQ DCPH opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.70.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.93 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.44% and a negative net margin of 119.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $193,000. 70.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

