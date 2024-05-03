Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,480,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,980 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.53% of Deere & Company worth $592,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $754,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Rogco LP grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 250.2% during the fourth quarter. Rogco LP now owns 802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.28.

Shares of DE stock traded up $5.00 on Friday, hitting $400.96. 1,626,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $111.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $390.73 and a 200 day moving average of $383.84.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

