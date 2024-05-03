Denise Lindsay Purchases 2,000 Shares of Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Stock

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) CFO Denise Lindsay bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.01 per share, for a total transaction of $18,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,000 shares in the company, valued at $738,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Denise Lindsay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Meridian alerts:

On Monday, February 26th, Denise Lindsay acquired 2,000 shares of Meridian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $19,320.00.

Meridian Stock Performance

Shares of Meridian stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.86. 16,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,893. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.70. Meridian Co. has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $14.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.09.

Meridian Announces Dividend

Meridian ( NASDAQ:MRBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.68 million. Meridian had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 7.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meridian Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. Meridian’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Meridian from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered Meridian from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

View Our Latest Analysis on MRBK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meridian

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRBK. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian in the 4th quarter worth $670,000. Borer Denton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Meridian during the fourth quarter worth $476,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 782,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,879,000 after acquiring an additional 53,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Meridian by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 92,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian

(Get Free Report)

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.