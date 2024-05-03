Desjardins Increases Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$13.50

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective hoisted by Desjardins from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AAV has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$12.73.

Advantage Energy stock opened at C$10.74 on Monday. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of C$6.79 and a twelve month high of C$11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.52.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$139.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$132.00 million. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 19.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 0.5298117 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advantage Energy news, Director John Larry Festival acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.95 per share, with a total value of C$398,000.00. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

