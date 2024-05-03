Desjardins Increases Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target to C$157.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$148.00 to C$157.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.27 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on L. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$150.00 to C$149.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$153.00 to C$156.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$160.71.

TSE L opened at C$154.61 on Monday. Loblaw Companies has a one year low of C$110.52 and a one year high of C$155.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$149.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$133.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.12.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.92 by C$0.08. Loblaw Companies had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of C$14.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.58 billion. Research analysts expect that Loblaw Companies will post 8.4881297 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.513 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.30%.

In related news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 13,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.84, for a total transaction of C$1,947,558.04. In other news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 10,000 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.00, for a total transaction of C$1,460,000.00. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 13,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.84, for a total transaction of C$1,947,558.04. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,495 shares of company stock worth $10,547,163. Corporate insiders own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

