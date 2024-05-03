Devon Energy Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the energy company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Devon Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 48.3% annually over the last three years. Devon Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 16.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Devon Energy to earn $5.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

DVN stock opened at $50.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.30. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 2.16.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Devon Energy from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.56.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

