Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Devon Energy Price Performance
Devon Energy stock opened at $50.34 on Friday. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.36 and its 200-day moving average is $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 2.16.
Devon Energy Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 16.79%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on DVN
About Devon Energy
Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Devon Energy
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Carvana’s Q1 Earnings: A Profitability U-Turn
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Banks Were Right in Boosting Shake Shack Stock Before Earnings
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- For Cardinal Health, the Proof Will be in Its Performance
Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.