Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Argus cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,797.50.

Diageo Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.43. 262,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,237. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $135.63 and a twelve month high of $188.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.73.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

