Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.99

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.99 and last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 39024 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.52.

DBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Up 9.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.02.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marjorie L. Bowen purchased 2,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.98 per share, with a total value of $77,814.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,014.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Octavio Marquez acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.27 per share, for a total transaction of $34,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 133,661 shares in the company, valued at $4,580,562.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marjorie L. Bowen purchased 2,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.98 per share, with a total value of $77,814.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,014.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 458,315 shares of company stock valued at $15,559,766. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter worth about $519,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

