Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Given New $122.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $116.00 to $122.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential downside of 17.02% from the stock’s previous close.

DLR has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.65.

NYSE DLR traded up $6.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,309,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,045. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $86.33 and a 12 month high of $154.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.15. The company has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.6% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

