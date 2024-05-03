Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Shares Gap Up to $66.27

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $66.27, but opened at $71.47. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $71.44, with a volume of 1,677,016 shares.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 4.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.27.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECL. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $248,000.

About Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

