Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $583.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its target price upped by HSBC from $507.00 to $583.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $526.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $479.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $516.19.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $512.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $473.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.67. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $285.84 and a 52-week high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,401 shares of company stock valued at $6,995,948 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 12.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 113,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,358,000 after buying an additional 12,685 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

