DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of DoorDash in a report released on Wednesday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.41. The consensus estimate for DoorDash’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on DoorDash from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of DoorDash from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Benchmark cut their price objective on DoorDash from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.96.

DASH traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.80. 2,652,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,861,521. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.84, a PEG ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.78. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $60.36 and a 1-year high of $143.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in DoorDash by 448.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 361.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in DoorDash by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $76,797.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,514 shares in the company, valued at $7,845,800.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $17,458,308.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $76,797.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,845,800.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 487,782 shares of company stock valued at $64,046,807 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

