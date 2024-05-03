DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) PT Raised to $150.00 at Oppenheimer

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DoorDash from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded DoorDash from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on DoorDash from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.40.

Get DoorDash alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DoorDash

DoorDash Stock Down 10.3 %

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $114.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.84. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $60.36 and a 52 week high of $143.34. The stock has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.94, a PEG ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.78.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total transaction of $99,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,111 shares in the company, valued at $9,927,717.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total value of $99,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,111 shares in the company, valued at $9,927,717.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,207 shares in the company, valued at $11,479,771.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 487,782 shares of company stock worth $64,046,807. 9.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in DoorDash by 448.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 361.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.