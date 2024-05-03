DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.98. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $15.70.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.