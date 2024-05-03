Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Earns “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $31.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Douglas Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $23.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.14. Douglas Dynamics has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $35.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.11.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.12. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $134.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.00 million. Analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Dynamics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,191,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,056,000 after acquiring an additional 311,799 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,055,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,009,000 after purchasing an additional 88,804 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 260.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 90,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 65,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 32.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 259,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after buying an additional 64,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

