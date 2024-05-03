Douglas J. Herrington Sells 3,500 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $631,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,832,153.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $186.21. 39,100,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,260,461. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $103.31 and a one year high of $189.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.07.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

