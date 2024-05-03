DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BNP Paribas cut shares of DraftKings from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DraftKings from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DKNG

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $43.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.70. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $21.07 and a 52 week high of $49.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.24% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DraftKings will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $29,543,509.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,622,291.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $8,182,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,043,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,498,580.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $29,543,509.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,622,291.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,086,101 shares of company stock valued at $45,903,509. 51.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in DraftKings during the third quarter worth about $4,502,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new stake in DraftKings during the third quarter worth about $3,147,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 355.7% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 108,500 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 2.1% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 117,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 8.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.