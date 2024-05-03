Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $827.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.34 million. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:DFH traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,026,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,369. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.00. Dream Finders Homes has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $44.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dream Finders Homes

In other news, Director Justin Udelhofen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $892,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,119.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dream Finders Homes news, Director Len Sturm sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $38,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,837.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Justin Udelhofen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $892,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,119.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,812 shares of company stock worth $10,552,415 over the last three months. Company insiders own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DFH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Featured Stories

