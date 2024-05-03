Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Posted by on May 3rd, 2024

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $827.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.34 million. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business's revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:DFH traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,026,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,369. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.00. Dream Finders Homes has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $44.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dream Finders Homes

In other news, Director Justin Udelhofen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $892,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,119.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dream Finders Homes news, Director Len Sturm sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $38,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,837.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Justin Udelhofen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $892,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,119.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,812 shares of company stock worth $10,552,415 over the last three months. Company insiders own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DFH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Read Our Latest Report on DFH

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile



Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH)

